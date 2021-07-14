Scarecrow festival: scarecrows are popping up all over Polegate!

It’s the fourth year of the town’s popular scarecrow festival, run by resident Nathan Dunbar.

This year, the festival is supporting SERV Sussex and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

There is a Just Giving page accepting donations here

Nathan said: “It is great to see more than 20 amazing handmade creations pop up all over the town.

“These scarecrows can be found all over Polegate including the High Street, Victoria Road, West Close and Central Avenue to Levett Road and many more local roads where you can find a scarecrow!”

Polegate Scarecrow Festival 2021.

Polegate Scarecrow Festival 2021. The cast of Toy Story

Polegate Scarecrow Festival 2021. Room On The Broom

Polegate Scarecrow Festival 2021. Paddington Bear