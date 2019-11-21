Santa’s grotto coming to Eastbourne Beacon

A festive spell will be cast over The Beacon with the arrival of Santa’s Frozen Adventure very soon.

Youngsters will experience all the magic of Christmas from the moment they arrive at Santa’s ice kingdom, which can be found in the Soft Play unit next to JoJo Maman Bébé.

The Beacon in Eastbourne

Bill Plumridge, Manager of The Beacon, said, “This year’s Christmas experience is going to be really magical for children and to make it easier to see Santa, you can book a time online. There’ll be lots of activities and at such an expensive time of year, parents and carers will be glad it’s all free of charge!”

Children will be greeted by Santa’s Christmas guardians who will give them a helping hand through the magical kingdom where they will meet Father Christmas at the end.

During their adventure, they will be able to take part in different crafts and even try out a snowball shy, a festive twist on the traditional coconut shy – all free of charge.

The event will run from 11am to 5pm every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 22. Every Sunday, there will be a quiet hour for children who prefer a calmer experience.

The online booking service for Santa’s Frozen Adventure, where you can select a date and time, is available at thebeaconeastbourne.com

