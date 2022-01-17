Samaritans’ ‘Brew Monday’ campaign receives support from Wealden MP

The third Monday in January (today, Monday, January 17), is sometimes referred to as ‘the most difficult day of the year’ or ‘Blue Monday’.

Nus Ghani said, “Staying connected with others has been a vital part of getting people through the pandemic and this simple act of kindness could make a real difference to someone’s day on so-called Blue Monday and at any time of the year.

“It doesn’t have to be a Monday or a cup of tea, just taking time to listen will help at a time when we all need a pick-me-up. Please spare a little time today or this week to reach out and support your family and friends.”

The MP for Wealden is supporting the Samaritans’ Brew Monday campaign to raise awareness of the positive things people can do to support their emotional health. SUS-220117-154937001

Blue Monday got its name due to the combination of post-Christmas blues, cold weather and dark nights which can lead to a dip in the mood for many.

Brew Monday is the Samaritans’ annual campaign, encouraging people to use the day as an opportunity to check in with friends and family members over a virtual or in person ‘cuppa’.

Wealden District Council is also supporting the campaign.

Chairman Ron Reed said, “This is such a simple idea that could make a real difference, at a time when we all need a lift. It has been such a difficult time lately and I know many people are feeling anxious about what is happening in the world.

“I will be contacting people for a virtual ‘cuppa’ and a chat – I know it will do me good and them. I do hope everyone will spare a little time on Monday to pass this goodwill on.”

Samaritans branches across the UK and Ireland are hosting their own virtual Brew Monday events to help people learn how to be better listeners.