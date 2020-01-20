Sad day for Eastbourne as Debenhams closes

Debehams closed its doors for the last time in Eastbourne on Sunday (January 19) after more than 60 years.

The shop, which had been trading in the town since 1959, was named back in April 2019 as one of the branches the retailer would be closing in a bid to stabilise its finances.

Last day of trading at Debenhams in Eastbourne.''Loss prevention supervisor, Carl Hearn, opens the main entrance to the public for the last time. SUS-200119-122713001

The staff gathered on the empty shop floor just before the doors opened on the last day to pose for the Herald photographer.

A Debenhams spokesperson shared this message to the store’s staff and customers, “On Sunday 19th January, Debenhams closed its doors in Eastbourne for the last time.

“We would like to thank all our customers for your support over the years.

“We would also like to thank the local team and our colleagues in the store, who have continued to deliver great service despite the news of the store closure.

“Once again we would like to thank everyone who has shopped with us in Eastbourne since the store opened in 1959 and we look forward to welcoming you to our online shop or extending a warm welcome to you at any of our stores in the future.”

Debenhams has a company voluntary arrangement (CVA) which has resulted in 50 store closures and impacted 1,500 jobs.

Other stores closing are those at Ashford, Canterbury, Chatham, Eastbourne, Folkestone, Slough and Welwyn Garden City. Nearby Debenhams branches in Hastings and Brighton remain open.