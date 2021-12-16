Sabina Nessa: Eastbourne man charged with murder to appear in court today
An Eastbourne man who was charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa is set to appear in court today (Thursday, December 16) and expected to enter a plea.
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 9:34 am
An Eastbourne man who was charged with the murder of Sabina Nessa is set to appear in court today (Thursday, December 16) and expected to enter a plea.
Sabina’s body was found near a community centre in Cator Park, Kidbrooke Park Road, London on Saturday, September 18.
Metropolitan Police said Koci Selamaj, 36, of Terminus Road was charged with murder on Monday, September 27.
The man was originally arrested in Eastbourne in the early hours of Sunday, September 26 before being taken into custody, according to police.
Selamaj is set to appear at the Old Bailey later today.