An S Club party is coming to Eastbourne very soon.

The beloved noughties pop sensation – which is now made up of Jo, Tina and Bradley – will be performing live in Cameo nightclub next Saturday (September 28).

The band will ‘reach up for the stars’ on stage from 12.30am.

Formerly known as S Club 7, they are known for hits including S Club Party, Reach, Bring it All Back, Don’t Stop Moving and, who could forget: Never Had a Dream Come True.

Tickets are available on the Cameo nightclub website.