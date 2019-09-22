S Club 7: This is why Rachel Stevens could be joining bandmates onstage in Eastbourne

Could S Club be welcoming back one of its most famous members for a night in Eastbourne?

As previously reported, the beloved noughties pop band – which is now made up of Jo O'Meara, Tina Barrett and Bradley McIntosh – will be performing live in Cameo nightclub next Saturday (September 28).

The last time S Club 7 fully reformed, on tour in 2015. Picture: Wikimedia Commons

Meanwhile, former bandmate Rachel Stevens will be at the Congress Theatre on the same night for Rip It Up The 70s alongside Olympic medalist Louis Smith, Melody Thornton from the Pussycat Dolls and Lee Ryan from Blue.

Rachel's show, a musical and dancing tribute to the hits of the 70s, starts at 7.30pm, whereas S Club's appearance is at 12.30am - so it is possible that a reunion could be on the cards.

Formerly known as S Club 7, the band was formed by Simon Fuller - the pop mogul behind the Spice Girls - and first topped the UK charts in 1999 with Bring it All Back. Three more UK number ones followed, including Never Had a Dream Come True - their only US top 10 hit - and Don't Stop Movin' before the band split up in 2003.

In recent years, the band reformed under the current title S Club with a rotating cast of former members.

S Club's current line-up: Tina, Jo and Bradley

If Rachel was to join Bradley, Jo and Tina onstage, it would be her first time performing with the band since a reunion in 2014.

And with it being the 20th anniversary of the band's creation, perhaps fans will have a dream come true on Saturday night.