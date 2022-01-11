A member of the public contacted the RSPCA after pulling the dog’s body from Horse Eye Sewer on New Year’s Eve.

Inspector Zoe Ballard, who is now investigating, said: “A member of the public spotted the dog’s body floating in the river and pulled it onto the banks. The dog - a young, chocolate-coloured, medium-sized dog - was wrapped in a bed sheet and in plastic.

“It’s believed to be a crossbreed - possibly a Labrador or a spaniel type - young in age and weighing around 20-25kg.

According to the RSPCA, the dog was not microchipped and the national charity is now appealing to the public to find out where the dog may have come from and whether the death was suspicious.

"Vets examined the body and determined that the dog had drowned. The body had potentially been in the water for some time as the skin had deteriorated.”

The RSPCA is asking anyone with information to call their appeal line on 0300 123 8018.