Royal British Legion centenary marked in Willingdon

A wreath was laid in Willingdon at the weekend to mark the 100th birthday of the Royal British Legion.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 17th May 2021, 1:00 pm

The Willingdon branch of the Royal British Legion laid the wreath at St Mary’s Parish Church on Saturday, May 15.

President of the branch Gilly Keef laid the wreath and standard bearer John Hemingway paraded and lowered the standard for the two-minute silence.

They were also accompanied by the secretary Sylvia Hemingway, membership secretary Val Godwin, chairman of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council John Pritchett BEM and Cllr Fran Pritchett.

Photo from the Royal British Legion Willingdon branch SUS-210517-095257001

Deacon Sue Wilkinson live streamed the service.

Photo from the Royal British Legion Willingdon branch SUS-210517-095246001
Photo from the Royal British Legion Willingdon branch SUS-210517-095234001