Royal British Legion centenary marked in Willingdon
A wreath was laid in Willingdon at the weekend to mark the 100th birthday of the Royal British Legion.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 1:00 pm
The Willingdon branch of the Royal British Legion laid the wreath at St Mary’s Parish Church on Saturday, May 15.
President of the branch Gilly Keef laid the wreath and standard bearer John Hemingway paraded and lowered the standard for the two-minute silence.
They were also accompanied by the secretary Sylvia Hemingway, membership secretary Val Godwin, chairman of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council John Pritchett BEM and Cllr Fran Pritchett.
Deacon Sue Wilkinson live streamed the service.