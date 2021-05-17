Royal British Legion centenary marked in Willingdon

The Willingdon branch of the Royal British Legion laid the wreath at St Mary’s Parish Church on Saturday, May 15.

President of the branch Gilly Keef laid the wreath and standard bearer John Hemingway paraded and lowered the standard for the two-minute silence.

They were also accompanied by the secretary Sylvia Hemingway, membership secretary Val Godwin, chairman of Willingdon and Jevington Parish Council John Pritchett BEM and Cllr Fran Pritchett.

Photo from the Royal British Legion Willingdon branch SUS-210517-095257001

Deacon Sue Wilkinson live streamed the service.

Photo from the Royal British Legion Willingdon branch SUS-210517-095246001