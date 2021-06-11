Roller Roy, 84, takes on 1,000-mile walk to fundraise for Dementia UK

Roy Payton with M&S staff outside the store

Roy Payton is a prolific fundraiser in the town and has single-handedly raised thousands for good causes in his lifetime.

This week, M&S Eastbourne has celebrated with Roy for walking 1,000 miles for Dementia UK in a pair of M&S shoes. Roy met staff during a visit to the store in Eastbourne town centre and was congratulated for his efforts.

Roy, 84, is known locally as Roller Roy for his love of rollerblading in the area, often along Eastbourne seafront.

Roy has been a devoted fundraiser throughout his life, and even has his face on the side of a Brighton and Hove bus for going above and beyond for charities.

He tragically lost his baby daughter many years ago and has raised thousands for children’s charities over the years in her memory.

Having raised more than £14,000 throughout his life for good causes, the latest challenge Roy set for himself was to walk ‘1,000 miles for one of your smiles’.

This time he was raising money for Dementia UK.

Roy said it was lockdown that got him thinking about a challenge to keep himself busy.

He said: “I started walking 1,000 miles during lockdown as I couldn’t sit still all day not doing anything.

“After I’d found out there was a club for completing a 1,000-mile walk, I decided this was a great challenge to set myself and to make it a fundraising activity to raise money for Dementia UK.”

Marks and Spencer started to support Roy as he was relying on a pair of M&S shoes to get him through the walk.

He said: “In fact, I walked all 1,000 miles in the same pair of M&S shoes.”

Daniel Moss, store manager at M&S Eastbourne, said he had been delighted to meet Roy and hear about his challenge.

He said: “Roy’s incredible achievement of walking 1,000 miles and fundraising for Dementia UK is truly inspirational, and we’re happy that we could play a small part in helping him to put his best foot forward and raise funds for such a worthy cause.

“We were delighted to invite him to a complimentary visit to our café to celebrate.”