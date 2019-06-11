Rocket to Mars from Eastbourne will take part in Red Bull Soapbox Race

Rocket to Mars from Eastbourne will be one of 64 teams to compete in this year’s Red Bull Soapbox Race on July 7.

The legendary race, which promises to be one of the wackiest and most entertaining road races ever staged, will return to the UK next month, hot on the heels of sold-out races across the globe.

Returning to London’s Alexandra Palace, 20,000 spectators will watch both amateur drivers and experienced racers in homemade soapboxes as they dare to attempt the downhill race in the fastest possible time. Fuelled by nothing but sheer courage, gravity and perhaps a little Red Bull, the race is set to be one of the most talked about events of the summer.

In the 19 years since the very first event was held in Brussels, designs have ranged from a rodeo clown, a massive corn on the cob to a miniature replica of the Golden Gate Bridge. If you can imagine it, chances are somebody has built it and driven it at Red Bull Soapbox Race.

Rocket to Mars are attempting to build their soapbox on a £100 budget.

The amateur soapbox builders said, “We’re just doing this for fun and to show that anyone can take part. We are all from completely different walks of life but have bonded over daft things like this – it’s been great fun and definitely brought us closer together.”

If you want to cheer on Rocket to Mars and see what other weird and wonderful designs will be competing for the title of 2019 UK Soapbox Champion you can buy tickets at soapboxrace.redbull.com.

Tickets to the event cost £23.50 for those aged 25 and over. People under 25 cost £13.50.

Join in the conversation with #redbullsoapboxrace.