Roadworks in Eastbourne and Hailsham this month
There are three lots of roadworks scheduled in Eastbourne and Hailsham this month, according to East Sussex Highways.
In Ashgate Road, Eastbourne, there will be footway works creating two-way traffic lights from Thursday (January 13) to January 31. Ashgate Road will remain open with temporary traffic lights and parking restrictions in place. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.
In Churchdale Road, Eastbourne, there will be footway works creating two-way traffic lights from January 17 – February 17. Churchdale Road will remain open with temporary traffic lights and parking restrictions in place. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.
In London Road, Hailsham, there will be drainage works creating three-way traffic lights on January 17 only. The road will remain open with temporary traffic lights in place at the junction of Battle Road and London Road between 8pm – 4am.