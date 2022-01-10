Roadworks in Eastbourne and Hailsham this month. SUS-221001-143748001

In Ashgate Road, Eastbourne, there will be footway works creating two-way traffic lights from Thursday (January 13) to January 31. Ashgate Road will remain open with temporary traffic lights and parking restrictions in place. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.

In Churchdale Road, Eastbourne, there will be footway works creating two-way traffic lights from January 17 – February 17. Churchdale Road will remain open with temporary traffic lights and parking restrictions in place. There will be ‘no parking’ signs and cones on site to advise where parking is restricted.