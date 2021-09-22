Roads closed today in Eastbourne for World Car Free Day

Borough Lane is closed. SUS-210922-104329001

World Car Free Day stresses the importance of alternative travel and encourages motorists to give up their cars for the day.

To mark the initiative, today (Wednesday, September 22) a number of roads will be closed to traffic until 6pm.

Hurst Road and Borough Lane in Upperton ward, Etchingham Road and Priory Road in St Anthony’s ward, and Hyde Gardens in Devonshire ward will all be affected.

Councillor Robin Maxted, who organised the closure of Compton Place Road on World Car Free Day, said, “Today we made sure Gildredge House pupils and parents were given a safe route to school, which on other days is unfortunately blighted by busy roads and car traffic.

“It was wonderful today to see the smiles on children’s faces as they walked, cycled or scootered to school - their excitement was palpable - and they want more days like these.