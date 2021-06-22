Chapel Row in Herstmonceux will be closed from June 21–25 due to drainage works. It will be closed between Gardner Street and the property called Montana. Traffic will be diverted via A271, Under Road, Lower Road, Church Road and vice versa. If you need access discuss this with the team on site.

Coldthorn Lane in Hailsham will have stop/go boards operating from June 24–25 due to drainage works.

Wartling Road in Pevensey will be closed on June 25 due to surface dressing work.

Roads closed around Eastbourne this week