Roads closed around Eastbourne this week
Here is an update on road closures around Eastbourne over the next week according to East Sussex Highways.
Chapel Row in Herstmonceux will be closed from June 21–25 due to drainage works. It will be closed between Gardner Street and the property called Montana. Traffic will be diverted via A271, Under Road, Lower Road, Church Road and vice versa. If you need access discuss this with the team on site.
Coldthorn Lane in Hailsham will have stop/go boards operating from June 24–25 due to drainage works.
Wartling Road in Pevensey will be closed on June 25 due to surface dressing work.
Surface dressing work means Whiteway in Alfriston will be closed on June 25 between 7pm and 5am. Further work will occur on July 9 between 8pm and 5am. This will impact traffic between Alfriston Park and Weavers Lane and vehicles will be diverted. This could change depending on weather.