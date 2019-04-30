Road closed after workman suffers injury in Eastbourne

A road in Eastbourne was closed by police while the ambulance service attended a medical incident this afternoon.

Police officers were called to Milfoil Drive by the ambulance service at 4.40pm after 'a workman unloading something injured himself', according to a police spokesman.

Police closed the road while the ambulance service attended to the casualty.

The road has reportedly now reopened.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.

