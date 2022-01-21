RNLI appeals for new Sussex lifeguards

Recruitment has opened nationally ahead of the summer season, according to the RNLI.

An RNLI spokesperson said, “As well as rescuing those in difficulty, the RNLI’s beach lifeguards promote safe behaviour so visitors can return home safely.”

In 2020, the charity’s lifeguards responded to more than 10,687 incidents and helped more than 25,000 people, saving 110 lives - according to the RNLI.

RNLI lifeguards SUS-210226-183746001

The charity said successful applicants will receive lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay and develop valuable skills for a future career.

RNLI lead lifeguard supervisor Kester Sheppard said, “Lifeguarding is a really unique and rewarding role and if you’re thinking about applying, I would really recommend you go for it.

“You can gain some invaluable skills and training whilst working on the beach and being part of an incredible team.

“If you enjoy working in a challenging environment, have the ability to work under pressure and you like helping others, it really is a job you will love.

“The skills our lifeguards gain can be an ideal first step towards many career paths or offer invaluable experience for those studying or training in a similar field.

“Beach lifeguarding can be a great opportunity and a very rewarding role. You could change lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.”

The lead lifeguard supervisor said as long as applicants meet the fitness requirements, pass the interview and are over school-leaving age, there could be a role for them as a lifesaver.

Residents can apply on the RNLI website.