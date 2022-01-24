Rise in fly-tipping incidents with 919 in Eastbourne last year

According to the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), a total of 919 fly-tipping incidents were recorded across the town in 2020/21, up from 526 during the previous 12 months.

Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn, of rural insurance broker Lycetts, said, “Fly-tipping is an unwelcome blight on our countryside and can represent far more than an inconvenience to victims of the crime.

“Incidents not only pose significant environmental and human health risks, but also a legal and financial burden for farmers and landowners.

A rural insurance expert is urging Eastbourne farmers and landowners to take extra steps to protect themselves against fly-tipping this winter, with latest figures revealing a rise in cases. SUS-220124-100947001

“Although local authorities will usually pay the clean-up costs of clearing waste from public land, the responsibility for removing waste from private land falls squarely at the feet of the landowners. If they fail to do so, they can face prosecution.”

A total of 121,283 fly-tipping incidents were recorded across the South East in 2020/21. Incidents on agricultural land increased, year-on-year, from 794 to 1,133

Mr Wailes-Fairbairn explained that farmers can protect themselves against the financial burden by including it in their insurance policy.

He added, “For those at risk of being targeted during these dark winter evenings, extra vigilance and a review of security measures is prudent.

Rupert Wailes-Fairbairn, of rural insurance broker Lycetts, said, "Fly-tipping is an unwelcome blight on our countryside and can represent far more than an inconvenience to victims of the crime." SUS-220124-101001001

“Prevention is better than cure and steps should be taken to ensure access to land and fields is restricted, where possible, with physical barriers.

“Gates should be locked when not in use and although witnesses of fly-tipping incidents should not approach the perpetrators, by cutting back hedges and installing exterior lighting, visibility for the landowner can be notably improved.