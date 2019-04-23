Retired teacher in Eastbourne hits right notes with Japanese arts and crafts

A retired music teacher living in Eastbourne has been hitting the right notes.

Steve Horn, a teacher for 37 years in London and now a Meads resident, has been composing and performing pieces for guitar and six of his pieces have been used by a Japanese government sponsored online magazine entitled All About Japan, that promotes local Japanese crafts.

Steve Horne at his home in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190418-090904008

Each composition is used to underscore a video of the work of local craftsmen including Seki knives, Kobe pearls and Kaga lacquerware.

Steve also has three online albums on Soundcloud – Waves, Steady As She Goes and On a Cloud. To hear his music go to www.soundcloud.com and search Steve M Horn.