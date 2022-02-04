A retired psychiatric nurse died at cliffs near Eastbourne back in April, an inquest heard.

John Parkes, 58, who lived in Skelmersdale, Lancashire, died on April 17, 2021,

The inquest heard how Mr Parkes had a number of ‘utterly unsurvivable’ injuries when his body was recovered by the RNLI.

Eastbourne Town Hall SUS-210216-141612001

Dr Zainab Ali, who carried out the post mortem, said Mr Parkes’ death appeared to be a result of multiple injuries.

Dr Ali said Mr Parkes’ injuries were consistent with a fall from height.

Mr Parkes’ GP Dr Michael Lea said although his patient had reported feeling suicidal, the retired psychiatric nurse later said this was no longer the case.

The inquest heard how a mental health team had contacted Mr Parkes but he turned down their services.

Laura Chapman, who had gone to the cliff at 5pm to walk with a friend, said she saw Mr Parkes sitting on the grass and started a conversation with him.

The witness said Mr Parkes admitted to travelling to the cliff to end his life, despite originally denying this.

The inquest heard how the witness stopped two nearby coastguards who contacted police.

Detective sergeant Jo Bott said by the time officers arrived Mr Parkes had already taken his own life.

DS Bott added, “There was no direct third-party involvement in this case.”

Denis Parkes told the coroner that there had been many things in his brother’s life that were ‘stress factors’.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said, “He had been in hospital for mental health. He had quite clearly developed a serious depression.”

Mr Parkes’ brother said the 58-year-old had mentioned suicide ‘many times’ in the three months before his death.

Mr Craze said, “It is a terrible tragedy when something like this happens because the people around can see what is going on.”

Amy Stubbert, from the Mid Mersey Crisis Response Team, said Mr Parkes had refused antidepressant medication.

Mr Craze said, “You will have known from minute one that the coroner’s verdict is going to be suicide.”

Following the inquest Mr Parkes’ family said they would like to thank everyone who helped and the services that attended.

The family also extended their gratitude to the coroner’s team.