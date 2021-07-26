Residents raise concerns about Eastbourne beach tent

Local residents have been calling on the council to take action against the ‘so-called fishing shelter’ which has been in place for almost two months, according to members of the public who contacted the Herald.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “The council’s Neighbourhood First officers have spoken to the occupants and our legal team is now involved.

“In the meantime, we will continue to liaise with police who are also monitoring the situation due to reports of anti-social behaviour.”

The tent on Eastbourne beach. SUS-210726-162155001