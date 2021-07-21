Residents’ concerns over ‘appalling’ benches in Eastbourne town centre
Benches in Eastbourne Town Centre are set to be replaced after concerns from residents.
The benches in Terminus Road are showing signs of damage with sections of rotting, gaps, and flaking paint.
Resident Duncan Adams said the state of the benches is ‘appalling’.
He said, “Given how much has been spent on the town centre recently how can it be right that we now have benches that look like they were on the ark and might well collapse at any moment, especially when sodden wet.”
In response to the worries, Eastbourne Borough Council said, “These benches will be removed and the area will benefit from further town centre improvement works.”
This phase of improvements is currently scheduled to start in spring 2022 and will last for 12 months, according to the council spokesperson.