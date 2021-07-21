Residents’ concerns over ‘appalling’ benches in Eastbourne town centre

The benches in Terminus Road are showing signs of damage with sections of rotting, gaps, and flaking paint.

Resident Duncan Adams said the state of the benches is ‘appalling’.

He said, “Given how much has been spent on the town centre recently how can it be right that we now have benches that look like they were on the ark and might well collapse at any moment, especially when sodden wet.”

The state of Eastbourne's benches. Photo from Duncan Adams. SUS-210719-113125001

In response to the worries, Eastbourne Borough Council said, “These benches will be removed and the area will benefit from further town centre improvement works.”

This phase of improvements is currently scheduled to start in spring 2022 and will last for 12 months, according to the council spokesperson.

The state of Eastbourne's benches. Photo from Duncan Adams. SUS-210719-113115001

Eastbourne town centre benches (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210720-092243001