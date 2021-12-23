Reports of anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne

According to Eastbourne Police, a Directed Patrol Activity (DPA) has been created following reports of anti-social behaviour around Mark Lane/Station Street during the late evenings/early morning period.

This DPA will be utilised by officers when they are out on patrol to assist in identifying and deterring further incidents.

Please report any incidents, however minor you think it may be, online or via 101. This will help police identify hotspot areas to patrol in the future.