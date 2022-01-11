Replacement of £280k water main should prevent flooding in Hellingly

South East Water says the work on the one km pipe will’ reduce the likelihood of disruptive bursts and subsequent repairs helping to reduce the likelihood of disruptive bursts and subsequent repairs’.

Replacement of the old, unreliable water pipe in Grove Hill took 16 weeks to complete.

Now installed, the new pipe will improve the resilience of the hidden pipeline network and ensure local residents can enjoy top-quality drinking water supplies for many years to come.

A £280,000 renovation of a Hellingly water main – which burst 13 times in the last five years – has been completed. SUS-221101-124014001

Jeremy Dufour, project manager for South East Water, said, “This major investment was essential to keep taps flowing in Hellingly.

“Bursts are disruptive to local residents, businesses and road users during repairs.

“I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding while we carried out this critical pipe replacement.