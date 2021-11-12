Remembrance service in Willingdon and Jevington

Led by Deacon Sue Wilkinson outside the Parish Office at the Triangle, the service was attended by Chairman John Pritchett BEM and his wife Councillor Fran Pritchett.

Also in attendance was Sylvia Hemmingway & John Hemmingway who carried the Legion Flag, Union Flag Bearer William Clapperton from the Royal British Legion, Derry Green who played the trumpet, and Ian White the Piper.

Councillors Ben Clennell, Howard Coote, Christina Lynn, and Martin Cooper and many residents also attended.

The servive was just one of many Remembrance Day events that took place in the region on November 11, with people taking the opportunity to remember those who gave their lives for the country.

Further services will take place across the area on Sunday (November 14).

