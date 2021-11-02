Remembrance 2021 Eastbourne: Times of services, parades and wreath laying

Beginning with a parade at 10.25am from Terminus Road, representatives from the military, ex-service personnel, emergency services and other organisations will lead the procession along Cornfield Road to the War Memorial.

The parade will then be joined by Eastbourne mayor Councillor Pat Rodohan together with Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell and representatives from both Eastbourne Borough Council and East Sussex County Council.

A thanksgiving service will be accompanied by musicians from the Eastbourne Citadel Salvation Army Band and the Scottish Pipe Band. The service will include a two minutes’ silence at 11am and the official wreath laying.

The commemoration event concludes with the continuation of the parade by ex-military personnel past the war memorial via South Street. To facilitate the event, a number of road closures will be put in place between 10am and 1pm.

Eastbourne mayor Cllr Pat Rodohan said, “The Remembrance Service in Eastbourne is always very well supported and is a chance for individuals and the community to honour those who serve and sacrifice to defend our great nation and our way of life as well as those who gave their today for our tomorrow.

“It is the time to remember the service and sacrifice of so many, who came from all walks of life and from every background, whether they served 100 years ago or today.

“The act of remembering reminds us that we must all continue to strive for a better more peaceful future.”

A Remembrance Service will take place at Hampden Park War Memorial on November 11 from 10.45am and at the Ruthless Memorial at Butts Brow on November 14 at 3pm to commemorate the crew of the WWII American liberator bomber, Ruthless. Eastbourne Silver Band will lead a free Concert of Remembrance and Thanksgiving – including a tribute to all frontline workers - at Our Lady of Ransom Church on November 7 at 2.30pm.