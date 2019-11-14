Remember lost loved ones at St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s Lights of Love Festival

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is inviting the people of Sussex to remember lost loved ones at their Lights of Love Festival this December.

The festival will be taking place at different times, in different places throughout East Sussex and give guests a chance to remember the special people who are no longer in their lives through music, readings, the lighting of candles and the doves on the hospice Christmas tree.

There are due to be eight celebrations this year, with two in the hospice itself and another six in churches across the St Wilfrid’s community.

The first event will take place in Eastbourne on November 17, at St John’s Church from 3pm to 5pm.

The second, on December 1, will move proceedings to the Hospice itself(1 Broadwater Way, in Eastbourne) from 5pm to 7pm and the third will take place in Heathfield, at Union Church on December 3, from 7pm to 9pm.

The Lights of Love Festival will move to Seaford for its fourth event, on December 4 at St Leonard’s Church. This will also go on from 7pm to 9pm.

After that, the Lights of Love festival will head to The Hailsham Parish Church on November 5, again from 7pm to 9 pm, before returning to the hospice in Eastbourne on December 8. This will go on from 5pm to 7pm.

On December 9, the fesitval will move to St George’s Church in Polegate for a gathering which will start at 7pm to finish at 9pm.

The Holy Cross Church in Uckfield will play host to the final event on December 10, starting at 7pm and finishes at 9pm.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides free care and support to more than 1,600 people with life-limiting illnesses across the East Sussex area.

Alongside providing care St Wilfrid’s Hospice’s envisions a community in which people are free to talk openly about dying, live well until the end of their lives and nobody has to die alone, ill or in pain.

To find out more about their services, to donate, or even for more information about the Lights of Love Festival, visit their website.