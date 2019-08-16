Relief as Eastbourne Airbourne parachutist walks away from accident

The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team has confirmed its parachutist did not receive serious injuries when his landing went wrong during the airshow today.

In a statement a spokesman from The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team said: "The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team are pleased to announce that the team member who landed to the eastern edge of the drop zone today, has suffered only minor grazes and is receiving a precautionary medical assessment.

"The Tigers would like to thank the police and St Johns Ambulance Service who co-ordinated a fast response to the incident.”

The man is believed to have landed on the beach or promenade while the other team members landed in the sea during the display which involves parachutists skydiving from a military plane above Eastbourne.

