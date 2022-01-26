Reggae carnival to come to Eastbourne

The Eastbourne Reggae Carnival will take place at Winter Gardens on April 17.

Gentleman’s Dub Club along with reggae and dancehall ‘giant’ David Rodigan are set to perform at the carnival.

Reggae group Aswad, known for their soulful and R&B influences, is also set to be joined by reggae veteran General Levy.

A spokesperson from the event said, “The bastions of UK sound system culture, Trojan Sound System and Channel One Sound system, guarantee to get you moving with their conscious reggae, exclusive dubplates and uplifting steppas.

“As if that wasn’t enough, Carroll Thompson, Janet Kay and Bob Marley Revival enter the dance on April 17 bringing a soulful dub and roots experience each and every time.

“All hosted by the trusty titan Blak Prophetz, guiding you through the wubs and wobs.”