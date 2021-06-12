Red Arrows fly over West Sussex for Queen's birthday

Red Arrows in Bognor Regis. Photo by Neil Cooper

This year's Trooping the Colour saw a reduced parade in the castle grounds, rather than in central London.

The Queen was joined by the Duke of Kent, Colonel and Scots Guards for the traditional ceremony

As part of the celebration, the Red Arrows held a special flyover on their way to the G7 Summit.

After performing at Windsor, they travelled down through western Sussex, across Hampshire and into Dorset before jetting off to Cornwall to mark the G7 summit.

Residents spotted them from the beach in Bognor Regis.

They were also spotted from the village of Slindon.