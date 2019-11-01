Reclining chairs donated to DGH in parents’ honour

A family has donated two new reclining chairs to Eastbourne DGH in their parents’ honour.

The family of Richard and Diane Manning used the £1,780 they raised to donate the chairs to the Berwick cardiac ward.

Michelle Lewis, daughter of Richard and Diane Manning, said, “We wanted to do something to honour Mum and Dad who battled so hard against cancer with such a positive attitude.

“Having spent the best part of four days by my Dad’s side, day and night, sitting and sleeping in a hard normal chair I know these reclining ones will be appreciated by other relatives.”

Berwick ward matron Sarah Wilkinson-Cox said, “We are very grateful to the family for these new chairs. They are very comfy and will prove extremely beneficial for relatives staying overnight.”