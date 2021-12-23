Random Acts of Christmas Kindness from Eastbourne supermarket staff

As part of the Random Acts of Christmas Kindness drive, staff dropped into Seahaven FM, left 100 Christmas crackers on cars in the supermarket car park,and helped deliver SMILE packages alongside staff from Eastbourne Borough Council’s Neighbourhood First scheme.
Morrisons staff also visited care homes, Eastbourne fire station, Eastbourne Foodbank, Defiant Sports, Hampden Park Shed, St Wilfrids Hospice and Kings Church - as well as a whole host of others - armed with tubs of sweets.
St Wilfrid’s Hospice representatives also dropped into the store to collect a cheque signed by the Morrisons Foundation.