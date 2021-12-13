Radiology facilities improved at DGH after £430,000 donation
Friends of Eastbourne Hospital have donated £430,000 to Eastbourne District General Hospital to modernise the radiology facilities and make the department digital.
The group set the fundraising target last year and, despite a year in which fundraising was much reduced, the target was achieved and the donated equipment is now successfully installed and fully operational.
Karen Betts, clinical modality manager in radiology, said, “On behalf of the Radiology department I would like to say how extremely grateful we are for the donation from the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital which has enabled us to purchase a new digital DR x-ray room.
“This equipment gives less dose to the patient than a conventional x-ray unit and is quicker to produce the x-rays, reducing our waiting times.
“We would also like to thank the Friends of Eastbourne hospital for their generosity in giving a further donation to purchase a second digital x-ray room and a digital mobile x-ray unit.”