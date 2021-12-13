Radiology facilities improved at DGH after £430,000 donation

The group set the fundraising target last year and, despite a year in which fundraising was much reduced, the target was achieved and the donated equipment is now successfully installed and fully operational.

Karen Betts, clinical modality manager in radiology, said, “On behalf of the Radiology department I would like to say how extremely grateful we are for the donation from the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital which has enabled us to purchase a new digital DR x-ray room.

“This equipment gives less dose to the patient than a conventional x-ray unit and is quicker to produce the x-rays, reducing our waiting times.

Dr Harry Walmsley, Chairman of the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital, with Karen Betts and staff in Radiology. The group donated £430,000 to the hospital to help improve and modernise its radiology department. SUS-211213-122402001