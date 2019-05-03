Race for Reformed East Sussex taking place in Eastbourne this weekend

Staff and supporters of Reformed East Sussex (RES) are set to take on the race of their lives this weekend.

They will be cycling the equivalent length of a journey to Westminster and back to raise funds for the charity which supports ex-offenders to turn their lives around.

Race for RES is taking place on Saturday, May 4 from 10am-3pm in Banker’s Corner, Terminus Road.

A bunch of volunteers will be cycling 142 miles – the distance from Eastbourne to Westminster – on exercise bikes to raise awareness and money for the service.

People are encourage to watch them pedal on the two Watt Bikes, supplied by Theone Coleman at City Gym, or get involved yourself.

