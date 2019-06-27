Rabbits found dumped in recreation ground rescued by Eastbourne team

Three abandoned rabbits were saved thanks to the efforts of Eastbourne Rabbit Rescue.

The team were informed about the bunnies by a member of the public, who found them loose in a recreation ground on June 18.

The three bunnies were found loose in a recreation ground

The member of the public then appealed for information on Facebook, sparking a rescue operation.

They said: “Three very pretty domestic rabbits found loose in Burgess Hill, hold up in amongst some protection against the rain, is anyone aware, lost them or able to help to rescue them?

“They have some food and straw so someone knows about them. I’ve tried but only managed to catch one.”

Concerned members of the public quickly responded to the Facebook post and rallied to help rescue the bunnies.

READ MORE: Excitement as dolphins spotted off Sussex coast

A resident told the Middy: “I contacted the person who had written the status and had initially come across the plight of these dear little souls earlier that morning, in order to assist.

“Once I was aware of the location – a thicket in the middle of a recreation ground in Burgess Hill – we met at the area, where I contacted another member of the group, who then alerted members of her family, in an attempt to participate in the search.

“I was quite perturbed by the fact that whoever had abandoned the rabbits, perhaps thought that they were being somewhat ‘considerate’ by leaving hay and food nearby!

“Following a couple of hours of searching whilst not being deterred by waist high stinging nettles and brambles, a bunch of people – including a animal-loving family and myself – felt palpable relief after the remaining two lop-eared rabbits were caught safely.

“Eastbourne Rabbit Rescue came to collect the rabbits later that evening, the night of the horrendous electrical storm over Seaford and surrounding areas.”

Eastbourne Rabbit Rescue was etablished more than 13 years ago by Caroline Greenhill.

It is a small, family-run rabbit rescue and takes in rabbits and rodents.

Over 13 years it has rescued hundreds of animals.

The team have been approached for a comment.