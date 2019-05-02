Quiz night helps boost Eastbourne woman’s bid to take on Inca Trail Challenge in aid of children’s hospice

On Thursday April 11 Mikayla Bernstein, who is trekking the Inca Trail in aid of Chestnut Tree House, held a quiz night in Eastbourne to raise money for her endeavour.

Sixteen teams took part in ‘Mikayla’s Magnificent Quiz Night’, which took place at the Fisherman’s Club on Eastbourne seafront.

They raised a total of £740 for Chestnut Tree House, a charity that cares for local children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Sussex and South East Hampshire.

The money raised is helping Mikayla to reach her fundraising goal of £3,200 for the charity. She is taking part in Chestnut Tree House’s Inca Trail Challenge, a demanding and ambitious 51km trek.

Starting in Cusco, 50 trekkers will hike alongside gushing rivers, through ancient tunnels and over high mountain passes to reach the sun gate leading to the spectacular lost city of Machu Picchu.

Speaking about the trek Mikayla said, “This will be the biggest and toughest challenge I have yet to embark on. I know I will be extremely nervous when I set off for Peru on November 1 this year but I know that the money that I have personally raised is vital to the care of the children and families that Chestnut Tree House looks after.”

Jo Goddard, events manager at Chestnut Tree House, said, “We would like to say a big thank you to Mikayla for taking on the trek and supporting Chestnut Tree House.

“She has raised an amazing amount already, thanks to everyone who donated money and prizes at the quiz night.”

Chestnut Tree House is looking for more trekkers to take on the popular Inca Trail Challenge in October 2020.

If interested, find more by visiting www.chestnut-tree- house.org.uk/inca or by contacting the events team by emailing events@chestnut-tree-house.org.uk or calling 01323 725095.

• Chestnut Tree House provides specialist palliative care services to 300 children and young people aged 0-19 with life-shortening conditions in East Sussex, West Sussex and South East Hampshire. Services offered include assessment, advice and information for children and young adults with life-shortening conditions, specialist short breaks, emergency care, step down from hospital and end of life care.