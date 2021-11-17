Protest in Eastbourne calls for end to violence against women and girls

Mother’s Union is an international Christian charity that seeks to support families all over the world.

With domestic violence rates increasing during covid lockdowns and the recent murders of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, the charity is holding the Global Day for its branches all over the world to come together on November 27 and call for an end to violence against women and girls.

The campaign is focused on the fact that one in three women are victims of violence or abuse.

Photo from the Mothers' Union SUS-211116-165542001

The day is the union’s response to the United Nations’ call for 16 days of activism against gender-based violence, taking place from November 25 – December 10.

There will be a number of events taking place across Sussex on November 27. In Eastbourne there will be a silent protest outside All Saints’ Church in Grange Road, assembling at 12.45pm with a three-minute silence taking place at 1.03pm.

There will also be events in Seaford, Crawley, Worthing and Chichester.