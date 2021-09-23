Protect your bike/scooter from thieves in Eastbourne for free

Sussex Police will be in Morrisons car park in Lottbridge Drove from 10am on Sunday (September 26).

A post from Eastbourne Police on Facebook said, “We would encourage cycle owners to join us and take advantage of crime prevention advice and marking tools to keep your bikes safe from theft.”

The post also said using a more solid lock and not leaving your bike/scooter unattended will help prevent further thefts.

Get your bike/scooter marked and registered for free.