Prizewinning scarecrows take the field in Polegate and Willingdon
The winners of the Polegate and Willingdon Scarecrow Festivals have been announced.
The festivals were organised by Nathan Dunbar, of Polegate Scarecrow Fund, and the charities which will benefit are SERV Sussex and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
Winners for Polegate are:
• Best in Show – Danielle Bradley – Victoria Road
• Best Display of Scarecrows – The Horse and Groom Harvester – High Street
• Best Scarecrow from a Polegate Business – Haine and Son – High Street
• Highly Commended Scarecrows: Alfie (aged nine) – Central Avenue; Debbie Gearing – New Road; Polegate Sundowners WI – Levett Road; Mel and Paul Coe – Wannock Gardens.
• People’s Choice: Danielle Bradley – Victoria Road
Special Recognition of Effort: Downlands Medical Centre – High Street; Amy Henkel – Bernhard Gardens; John Green – West Close; Clare Musham – Rye Close.
The winners for Willingdon are:
• Best in Show – John Shacklock – Coopers Hill
• Best Display of Scarecrows – Liddy and Jenny – Eastbourne Road
• Highly Commended Scarecrows: Butts Brow WI – Church Street; Kathleen Clarke – Broad Road; Liz Gleeson – Wannock Lane.
• People’s Choice: Butts Brow WI – Church Street.