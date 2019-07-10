Prince Charles thrills crowds in Sussex visits

The Prince of Wales delighted crowds when he visited a Crawley firm and Wakehurst.

Prince Charles went to L3Harris in Crawley to open its new London Training Centre.

HRH Prince Charles visits L3Harris London Training Centre in Crawley.

His Royal Highness said: “It’s been an enormous pleasure to visit this site today.

“I’m full of admiration of the remarkable technical teamwork which goes into producing all this sophisticated equipment.”

The Prince tried a flight simulator, completing a short loop around a virtual Glasgow airport.

He added: “I have even tried one of these simulators [but] I’m far too old.

“[When I was trained] you used to have to do it by the seat of your pants.

“I discovered the least you do to it [the new simulator] the better.

“At least I managed a controlled crash.”

L3Harris cadet Mohammed Yaakoubi is training at the new centre and spent time chatting with His Royal Highness.

He said: “It was really good. I have never met a prince.

“He seemed like a really nice person. You would have coffee with him - no doubt he would be a nice person to hang out with.

“The fact that he’s passionate about aviation. Not all royalty shares the aviation passion.

“I found that quite nice.”

His Royal Highness also visited the world’s largest wild seed conservation project at Wakehurst.

In November 2000, The Prince of Wales opened the striking glass building

Wakehurst director Tony Sweeney said: “It was a great honour and pleasure to welcome His Royal Highness.”

Prince Charles also visited the Surviving or Thriving exhibition, based on the State of the Worlds Plants and Fungi reports.

He also met children from St. Peter’s Primary in Ardingly during the visit.