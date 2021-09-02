Pregnant Eastbourne mother fears for safety from rats in walls

A pregnant mother-of-two from Eastbourne has raised concerns after discovering her rented property has vermin in the walls.

Samantha Keegan, 34, of Athelstan Close, Kingsmere, is 13 weeks pregnant and lives with her partner and children, aged seven and two.

Miss Keegan, who rents the property via Places for People, said, “They are in the cavities. They [Places for People] should be doing a lot more than they are doing.”

Samantha Keegan with her partner and two children SUS-210209-093519001

The mother of two, who has heard scratching and squeaking at night, said a main concern is they do not know where the rats have been and if they have entered the house.

She said the problem started around six months ago.

She added, “They will start chewing through the walls.

“I am more worried about my children because they are very susceptible to getting poorly.”

Samantha Keegan with her two children SUS-210209-093530001

Miss Keegan said she is also vulnerable to the potential diseases rats are known to carry.

She said, “I am diabetic so I have to be really careful.”

She was also concerned about the potential threat the rats posed to her pregnancy.

She said, “Being pregnant is very dangerous, we do not know where they are.

Athelstan Close (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-210209-104040001

“If for any reason they come through the walls and harm my unborn child I will probably go spare.”

Miss Keegan said Places for People had now hired a pest control crew to attend the property and laid poison under her cupboards.

A spokesperson for Places for People said, “We are in touch with our customer and have taken remedial action in the customer’s home and the communal area. Works are also planned to complete any repairs where required.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and do everything we can to support our customers.”