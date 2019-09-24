Power cut affects households on outskirts of Hailsham

A power cut has hit households on the outskirts of Hailsham.

The issue - caused by a damaged electricity cable - was reported at 11am this morning (Tuesday) and is affecting the BN27 postcode area, according to UK Power Networks.

A UK Power Networks spokesperson said, “We’re sorry for any disruption this may have caused you. We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.”

The company engineers were reportedly on site within 45 minutes to fix the issue.

In an update at 2.10pm a company spokesperson said, “Our engineers have been able to divert electricity around the faulty part of the network, restoring power to some customers. We know your power may now be back on, however; we’ll keep sending text updates to everyone until all the power to your area is on.”

All power is estimated to be back on betwenn 3 and 4pm, according to the UK Power Network website.

For further information call UK Power Networks on 0800 31 63 105.