Venues were judged on their quality and quantity of traveller reviews and ratings posted on Tripadvisor. Photo: Tripadvisor

Popular eateries in and around Eastbourne earn Tripadvisor award for their great reviews

A number of eateries in and around Eastbourne have been given a Tripadvisor award.

By Sol Buckner
Wednesday, 15th September 2021, 4:10 pm

The 2021 Travellers' Choice awards honour travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants and things to do based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12 month period.

The award recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews and award winners are among the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor. It honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

1.

Seafront Tandoori, Seaside Road, Eastbourne. Photo: Tripadvisor

2.

La Locanda Del Duca, Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne. Photo: Tripadvisor

3.

Simply Italian, The Waterfront, Sovereign Harbour, Eastbourne. Photo: Tripadvisor

4.

The Royal Oak and Castle Inn, High Street, Pevensey. Photo:Tripadvisor

