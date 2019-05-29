Popular Eastbourne fishing family presents trophy

The family of the late Brian Allchorn has donated a trophy to Eastbourne Rowing Club.

It was presented by his widow Audrey and son Geoff to the inaugural winners, Shoreham Rowing Club’s J16 Quad IV, at this year’s regatta.

A relatively new event to Coastal Rowing, it was introduced to encourage participation by young people.

Eastbourne Rowing Club always had strong links with the Allchorn brothers sharing the beach at Fishermen’s Green.

Brian and Colin were great supporters of the club and an invaluable source of advice and help when all racing boats were of wooden construction.

The club is always looking to recruit new members and would like to win back the trophy at next year’s regatta.

The club is open for training Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6pm at The Boathouse, Royal Parade.

Audrey and Geoff Allchorn are pictured with Shoreham Quad IV.

Photo by Joel Dinning.