Popular attraction gets makeover ready for summer

Sharnfold Farm, in Hailsham Road, has made a series of updates just in time for schools to break up for summer.

Its farm trail has new playhouses, there are more activities, and the playground has had an upgrade which features an assault course for under 10s.

The farm also has various animals and the chance to pick your own strawberries. A spokesperson for the site said there are hopes for live entertainment in the future too.

Photo from Sharnfold Farm

Refurbishment of the cafe means it has doubled in size and the menu has had a makeover which now includes afternoon tea and breakfast.

Business director Donna Bull from Kent Entertainments said, “Over the past year, we have all been faced with many challenges and we have had to learn to adapt and change so we can carry on and live side by side with Covid-19.

“Like many other businesses, we sadly had to close our doors in January, and this provided us here at Sharnfold with an opportunity to take a look around the farm and give us time to plan changes to improve our offering.

“We are continually looking at ways to enhance our attraction, and we all hope everyone has a wonderful time down on the farm.

“We’ve had a very busy time since fully reopening - and we would thank our loyal customers and new faces for their support. Now we are focusing on making summer fun for everyone by giving everyone the chance to have a really nice time during their visit with us.”

To find out more go to: sharnfoldfarm.co.uk

