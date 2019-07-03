Police worried about missing teenager

Police are concerned about missing teenager Kieran Alkins.

Kieran, 15, was last seen leaving his home in Newhaven around 8.45am on Wednesday, June 26, say police.

Officers describe him as white, 5’ 2” and skinny, with short brown hair. Kieran was last seen wearing his school uniform but he often wears black trainers and a khaki coloured tracksuit, say police.

Kieran has links to Eastbourne, Lewes, Newhaven, Seahaven and Brighton.

If you have information about his whereabouts please report it on the Sussex Police website or call 101 quoting 1531 of 27/06.