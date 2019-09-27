Police warn homeowners after string of burglaries in Eastbourne

Sussex Police have called on homeowners to protect their properties after a string of burglaries carried out in Eastbourne.

The first burglary took place in the afternoon on September 21 which saw garages just off Blakes Way broken into after the locks were picked, according to Sussex Police.

Police also said a shop just off Cornfield Road was broken into overnight on September 23 to 24 after the suspects scaled the roof to gain access.

The next incident was reported by police to have occurred during the day on September 24 at a property off Kings Drive. The owners returned home to find a rear door open and their house searched by thieves who took jewellery.

A garage off Dukes Drive was targeted overnight in the early hours of September 26, police said a motocross bike was stolen.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Please visit our crime prevention pages on home security at www.sussex.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/residential-burglary/, for ways you can protect your homes and belongings.”