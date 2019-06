Police are searching for vulnerable missing man Steven Dunne, from Hailsham.

The 50-year-old went missing from the High Street around midday on Thursday 13 June and has since been spotted in Brighton city centre, and officers are concerned for him.

Steven is white, about 5’7”, of stocky build, with thinning grey hair and is clean shaven.

He was last seen wearing a navy top and jacket, blue jeans and green Adidas trainers.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 999 immediately.