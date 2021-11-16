Police search for missing man with links to Eastbourne

Officers said Nicholas, 62, was last seen in Littlehampton town centre at about 11.30am on Friday.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He is white, thin, 5’6”, with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.

“He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, grey tracksuit bottoms, an ivory or white coloured leather jacket and dark blue shoes.

“Nicholas also has links to Brighton and Eastbourne.”