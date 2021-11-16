Police search for missing man with links to Eastbourne
Police are searching for a missing man with links to Eastbourne who was last seen on Friday, November 12.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 11:15 am
Officers said Nicholas, 62, was last seen in Littlehampton town centre at about 11.30am on Friday.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “He is white, thin, 5’6”, with brown hair, brown eyes and a beard.
“He was last seen wearing a brown baseball cap, grey tracksuit bottoms, an ivory or white coloured leather jacket and dark blue shoes.
“Nicholas also has links to Brighton and Eastbourne.”
Anyone who sees Nicholas or has information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1268 of 12/11.