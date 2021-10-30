Police say missing Eastbourne man may be in Brighton
Police are appealing for information to find a missing man from Eastbourne.
David, 60, was reported missing after going out for a walk at 7am on Thursday, October 28, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers are concerned for his welfare, and say he is known to visit Eastbourne town centre, including parks and cafes.
“He may also be in Brighton, as he recently travelled there.
“David is a slim man, 5’7”, with short white shaven hair. He was last seen wearing a dark woollen jumper and blue jeans.”
Anyone who sees David or knows of his whereabouts is asked to report it to Sussex Police online or by calling 101 and quoting serial 414 of 29/10.