Police say missing Eastbourne man may be in Brighton

David, 60, was reported missing after going out for a walk at 7am on Thursday, October 28, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Officers are concerned for his welfare, and say he is known to visit Eastbourne town centre, including parks and cafes.

“He may also be in Brighton, as he recently travelled there.

David, 60, is missing from Eastbourne, according to police. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211030-132714001

“David is a slim man, 5’7”, with short white shaven hair. He was last seen wearing a dark woollen jumper and blue jeans.”