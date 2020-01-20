Police respond to lorry accident in Pevensey

An accident involving a lorry just outside of Eastbourne earlier today (Monday) saw the vehicle drive off a road and land in a ditch, according to police.

The lorry was driving on Wartling Road in Pevensey and came off the single lane carriageway at 11.24am. No injuries were reported and the road was soon made safe by police.

Police were called to the scene - Photo by Dan Jessup

A police spokesperson said, “Police were called to Wartling Road, Pevensey, at 11.24am on Monday (January 20) to reports a lorry had left the carriageway. At this stage, it is not thought any other vehicles were involved and there are no reports of any injuries.

“This is an ongoing matter and no further details are available at this time.”

One witness at the scene said drivers were slowing down to see if the vehicle was okay until they saw the police were dealing with it.

